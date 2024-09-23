Watch Now
Kamala Harris hitting campaign trail in Nevada this weekend

This comes after Harris' travel last week across the "Blue Wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Carlos Osorio/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be campaigning across key battleground states this week – one being Nevada.

She will be making her way to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Arizona on Friday and end in Nevada on Sunday.

The campaign believes that this trail reflects the paths to 270 electoral votes that Harris has available – hitting both "Blue Wall" and Sun Belt states.

Since Harris launched her candidacy, volunteers and organizers for the campaign have made more than 13.5 million phone calls and knocked on nearly 600,000 doors in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada alone.

It is still unclear where in Nevada Harris will be. Channel 13 will keep you updated as soon as that information is available.

