JW Marriott hosting 2-day blood drive in response to critical shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — JW Marriott Resort & Spa Las Vegas and Rampart Casino, in conjunction with Vitalant, to host a two-day blood drive July 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online to reserve a spot by visiting vitalant.org and enter ‘RAMPART’ as the code and donors are able to sign up for this blood drive, as well as other upcoming drives.

There is a critical blood shortage right now in the Southern Nevada area, according to the United Blood Service.

Type O, which is the most transfused blood type, is currently below a two-day supply.

Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving two units of red cells, or a “Power Red” donation, where other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Donors at this drive will receive a Wet’n’Wild voucher for complimentary admission to the park and a free Vitalant t-shirt (redeemable via email).

