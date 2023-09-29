Juvenile taken to hospital after garage fire in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials said a juvenile was taken to a hospital because of a garage fire Thursday afternoon.

The City of Henderson Police Department and fire departments responded to the 2100 block of Sunset Valley Street near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Green Valley Parkway after a person reported an explosion around 12:10 p.m.

The person also reported seeing smoke from the garage at the residence.

From police investigation, officers say firework materials could have caused the explosion, according to preliminary details. Henderson police say ARMOR was called out and arrived on scene to assist.

Police said a juvenile male was taken to the hospital and does not have life-threatening injuries.

Officials said this is an active investigation.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.