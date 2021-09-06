Juvenile dies in crash on SR 160 near Pahrump, Nevada Highway Patrol says

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Pahrump on Sunday evening.

Troopers say they were called to a reported two-vehicle collision on State Route 160 at mile marker 43 at about 4 p.m.

#Fatal NB on SR160 and MM43CL. (Near Pahrump) One confirmed deceased. NB lanes are closed at this time , SB lanes are open. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #SlowDown #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 5, 2021

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on SR 160 when one impacted the other for unknown reasons, according to the NHP.

The vehicle that was struck was carrying eight occupants and it overturned after the impact.

Authorities say a juvenile died at the scene and the seven others were transported to Desert View Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to Desert View Hospital in unknown condition.

The NHP says the road closures continue at the scene for the on-scene investigation with Nye County authorities also assisting.