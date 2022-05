LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One child faces life-threatening injuries after falling off a skateboard, Metro Police say.

LVMPD reports the juvenile was holding on to a car while riding a skateboard before falling off and suffering serious injuries.

The child was transported to a local hospital, and fatal detectives are responding to the incident, according to LVMPD.

More details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.