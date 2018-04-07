Junior Achievement program gives kids an early crash course in money management

Las Vegas (KTNV) - Maybe she didn't understand adulthood before, but now fifth grader Nia Maiten has it all figured out.

"I was surprised that you actually had to pay so many bills," Nia said. "I didn't think you had to pay that many bills."

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, one of the sponsors of the 4.01 K Race for Financial Fitness, has educational programs at Walter Bracken Elementary School where Nia is a student.

"I think I'm going to be able to do well when I grow up because I know how to manage things and manage my money and pay my bills," Maiten said.

After a trip to Junior Achievement Biztown she is ready to conquer the world. The day long visit to a simulated town gives kids a chance to experience the world of work.

"We get to apply for real jobs and we get to act like we are in that job for a day."

And students learn how to make smart choices about money.

"If I had a million dollars today I would split it up," she said. "Some goes to homeless shelters. Some goes to the community. And some I have to keep for myself because you always need a little money."