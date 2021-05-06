Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada students compete in 'Shark Tank' competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, students from Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada are competing in a "Shark Tank" style business pitch competition.

It's a chance for them to win some scholarship money.

Five teams made up of local high school students will be making their presentations virtually and local leaders and company heads will serve as judges today.

It's all part of a hybrid event called Swimming With The Big Fish.

It hopes to boost graduation rates by giving students something to look forward to after high school.