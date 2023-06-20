Juneteenth celebrations take place across southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Americans across the country are coming together to celebrate Juneteenth.

A crowd gathered at Water Street District Plaza to commemorate Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when news of emancipation for all, including those still enslaved, reached the deepest parts of the former confederacy in Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth holds great significance for the African-American community, serving as a day of reflection on the history of slavery in America. In 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

Many organizations, activists, and black-owned businesses actively participate in these celebrations to support one another and spread knowledge within the community.

Channel 13 had the opportunity to speak with 14-year-old entrepreneur Kumei Norwood, the owner of Tofu Tees.

Norwood's clothing line focuses on a message of anti-racism, and she is hosting a Juneteenth event in downtown Las Vegas. She believes Juneteenth is the perfect time for the community to come together and uplift one another.

"It means a lot because it shows how we have grown and everything. obviously, there are still issues in the world. that's what my business is about, but yeah, it just shows how the world has grown," Norwood said.

If you'd like to support Tofu Tees, the clothing store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.