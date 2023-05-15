June opening on the books for new 'cannabis-inclusive' hotel on Las Vegas Strip's north end

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An official opening date is confirmed for what's being called the first cannabis-inclusive hotel in Las Vegas.

The Lexi Hotel, formerly the Artisan Hotel Boutique, will open to the public on June 2, a public relations spokesperson confirmed to Channel 13 on Monday. The hotel is now taking reservations beginning on that date, the spokesperson added.

The property located near Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue will join the mix of venues in the Las Vegas area where people can partake in a variety of cannabis products.

A re-branding effort was announced in January by Elevation Hotels and Resorts.

"Hopefully we can bring back what the hotel once was," Elevation CEO Alex Rizk told Channel 13 at the time.

The 64-room hotel will be open to both cannabis enjoyers and those who don't partake, with a combination of cannabis-inclusive and cannabis-free areas throughout the property, Rizk said previously.

"One of our goals is to de-stigmatize the use of cannabis in the proper areas," Rizk said. "So, we are following and will follow the local laws, even though some of our hotels will have more flexibility depending on where they are."

Long-term, Rizk says the company plans to introduce a pot lounge at the property, but Elevation still needs to go through the application process with the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

"We're still working with a few things there," he said previously. "But it's going to be a strong goal of ours to make it happen."

The newly rebranded resort is also expected to include an exclusive members-only lounge, a chapel and an event center.

In its initial announcement, Elevation said it expected the Lexi to open on April 1.