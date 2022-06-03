June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Gun Violence Awareness Day is on June 3.

Communities around the country will come together in solidarity to join the "Wear Orange" campaign.

The day aims to honor and remember the 2013 death of Hadiya Pendleton, a teenager who was shot and killed in a Chicago park.

The Wear Orange campaign is also "dedicated to honoring the lives of people in the United States affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of those demanding an end to gun violence."

Southern Nevada Moms Demand Action volunteers and supporters are coming together June 3 at 7 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here.