July marks highest visitation numbers since pandemic, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas saw approximately 3.5 million visitors in the month of July alone, marking it the highest monthly visitation since COVID-19.

According to data by the Research Center at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), weekend occupancy exceeded 91%, up three percentage points from last year, while midweek occupancy reached 79%, up 4.5 percentage points.

Though, concerns still rise with inflation. Mary Beth Sewald, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, says inflation is something to keep an eye out for.

“We do need to be mindful though, for the overall national economy," said Sewald, "and how will a potential recession, and long term inflation, impact tourism over the next couple years.”

For now, Sewald says the growth in numbers helps with our local economy, employs our residents, and powers our businesses.