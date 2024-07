LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrate a tasty way to cool off by kicking back with a freezer pop.

July 8 is National Freezer Pop Day.

National Freezer Pop Day was founded in 2020 by the makers of Otter Pops, the Jel Sert Co. The company wants people to hearken back to summer days spent as a kid eating freezer popsicles.

July 8 is not just for lovers of freezer pops, it's also National Raspberry Day and National Chocolate with Almonds Day.