Judith Whitmer wins election over Tick Segerblom to become NV Dems chair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two election cycles as Chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, William McCurdy II did not seek reelection in the parties officers elections held on March 6.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the elections were held virtually.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom ran for the post against Clark County Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer.

After the party voted Whitmer and the progressive slate of the party came out victorious, Segerblom tweeted out his congratulations to Whitmer and hoped the two can work together going forward.

congratulations to @jkwhitmer3 - you ran a great election and i hope to work with you going forward — Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) March 6, 2021