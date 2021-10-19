Judge rules Clark County School District violated education disability law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A potential win for students with learning disabilities in Nevada.

A judge rules in a lawsuit saying Clark County School District violated federal education disability law.

Sig Rogich and his wife Lori claimed the district did not provide services to help their daughter who has dyslexia.

The judge also ruled the district owed the family about a half-million dollars in tuition and transportation because the family had to enroll their daughter in a private school for learning accommodations.

Lori Rogich tells 13 Action News this legal process took years and their daughter is now a freshman in college.

Rogich says this is a huge victory not only for them but for possibly thousands of students to come.

Sig Rogich is a well-known figure in Southern Nevada he was a media consultant to presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush.

He also has a Summerlin school named after him.