Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina opens third location in North Las Vegas

City of North Las Vegas, Nevada
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 20:12:38-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 7, Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina opened its doors in North Las Vegas. This is the third location for the restaurant in the valley.

The restaurant is located at 2660 W. Centennial Pkwy, NV 89084. The location is open Wednesday through Sunday with the following hours:

  • Monday: CLOSED
  • Tuesday: CLOSED
  • Wednesday: 11:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The other two locations are located on West Tropicana Avenue and West Lake Mead Parkway. All three locations take reservations through their website.

