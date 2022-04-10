Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina opens third location in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 7, Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina opened its doors in North Las Vegas. This is the third location for the restaurant in the valley.

The restaurant is located at 2660 W. Centennial Pkwy, NV 89084. The location is open Wednesday through Sunday with the following hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 11:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 3:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The other two locations are located on West Tropicana Avenue and West Lake Mead Parkway. All three locations take reservations through their website.