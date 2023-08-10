'Journey Through Japan' event coming to Atomic Museum in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual "Journey Through Japan" event returns to the Atomic Museum on August 18.

The event is a partnership between the museum and several local Japanese community organizations such as the Honorary Consul of Japan for Nevada.

In addition to traditional tea ceremonies and sake tasting (for guests over 21 years old), there will be activities including kite making, language lessons, and several dance, visual, and music performances.

The day's events kick off at 10:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. at the Atomic Museum at 755 East Flamingo Road.

According to museum representatives, several reps for congressional leaders in Nevada will also be in attendance, including:



Hector Lizaola representing Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Gerri Schroder representing Congresswoman Susie Lee

Divya Narala representing Congressman Steven Horsford

The Atomic Museum is an official Affiliate Partner to the world famous Smithsonian Institution and maintained by the non-profit Nevada Test Site Historic Foundation.