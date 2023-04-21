John Mull's Meats buildings added to Las Vegas Historic Property Register

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Mull's Meats has been a part of the Las Vegas community for 70 years, at the same site it still operates on today. The buildings are now added to the Las Vegas Historic Property Registry.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear and the Las Vegas Historic Preservation Society Thursday to officially designate the business on the historic registry with a plaque presentation.

“I am honored to be able to recognize John Mull’s and what this family and its business have meant to Las Vegas,” Councilman Crear said.

The John Mull's Meats processing building and pump house were constructed in the northwest Las Vegas area at 3730 Thom Blvd. back in 1953. Meat is still processed on this site to this day.

The Historic Preservation Commission cited the buildings' good, and maintained, examples of the rural industry style of the 1950s in their announcement.

The business has grown to include a market and the Road Kill Grill, offering barbeque to patrons. John Mulls Meats & Road Kill Grill have been featured multiple times on the Food Network, adds David Riggleman, director of communications for the City of Las Vegas.

"The city of Las Vegas supports the preservation of historic resources, structures, landmarks, and sites," Riggleman said.