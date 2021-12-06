John Legend headlining Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency “Love In Las Vegas” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino opening April 22, 2022.

“Love In Las Vegas” is said to be a beautiful, soulful concert experience that will showcase Legend’s greatest hits.

The performance will feature Legend’s incredible full band and will be a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album "Bigger Love."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 24 highly anticipated performances going on sale are:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

