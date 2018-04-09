Jobs in Las Vegas for week of April 8

Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, go to https://www.employnv.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx, register and search the Job order number click or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

Outside Sales Engineer Boiler Division

Two years of technical school, community college or trade school

Minimum 5 years' experience in selling experience with contractors and engineers

Wage: DOE

Social Advertising Coordinator

1-3 years online marketing experience, preferably in social media advertising, search engine marketing, or digital display media buying

Four year degree, preferably in marketing or a technical discipline or 4 years of relevant work experience

Familiar with Facebook Ads Manager, similar ads management tools, and/or 3rd party ad tracking and serving technologies

Starting Wage: TBD



Customer Service/Clerical

At least 2 years’ experience

Knowledge of AS400 (Preferred)

Strong computer skills

Wage: $17.00/hour

Boiler Service Technician - Senior

5 to 10 years of experience in troubleshooting and servicing boilers from light commercial to industrial water-tube and Cogeneration applications

Experience with Low Emission burners and related equipment is a plus but not a requirement

Hands on ability for combustion set up and analysis as well as troubleshooting skills to determine and adjust a full range of burners from .5 to 30 Million BTU/HR input

Salary: DOE



Insulation Installer

Must have OSHA 10 card

Reliable transportation is required, valid driver's license preferred

Previous insulation installment experience preferred

Wage: DOE

Dog Groomer

***Part Time***

One year experience as a Dog Groomer

Experience with different dog breeds

Able to perform lifting up to 30 pounds, bending, kneeling and standing for long periods of time

Wage: $10.00/ hour

IT Account Manager

Minimum of 1 years of supervisory experience

Knowledge of Micros, Oasis Systems and Kronos

Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment

Strong problem solving skills and analytical abilities to research and determine appropriate actions

Able to work independently in a fast paced environment with critical deadlines

Wage: $40,000- $50,000/ year

Call Center - Customer Service

*** Long Term Temporary Assignment***

2+ years of Customer Service with Telephone or Call Center Experience

Strong computer knowledge: Windows, MS Outlook, Internet

Must be available to work any shift (nights, holidays, weekends)

Wage: $12.70/hour

Customer Service Tech (Construction)

At least three months of customer service experience at a construction company is required

Valid driver's license with good driving record is required

Must be able to lift 50lbs

Wage: $15.50-$18.00/hour

Massage Therapist

***Pahrump***

Must be fully licensed and ready to work

No work experience required

Must be able to multitask

Salary: $15.00/hour

Motor Coach Driver - CDL

Must have at least three years of experience driving a commercial vehicle (bus or trucks)

Commercial Driver's License (CDL) class B or class A with Passenger endorsement required

Minimum age requirement is 25 years old, for insurance purposes

Wage: $14.00/hour



