Jobs in Las Vegas for week of April 8

Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect.
Outside Sales Engineer Boiler Division
Two years of technical school, community college or trade school
Minimum 5 years' experience in selling experience with contractors and engineers
Wage: DOE
Social Advertising Coordinator
1-3 years online marketing experience, preferably in social media advertising, search engine marketing, or digital display media buying
Four year degree, preferably in marketing or a technical discipline or 4 years of relevant work experience
Familiar with Facebook Ads Manager, similar ads management tools, and/or 3rd party ad tracking and serving technologies
Starting Wage: TBD
Customer Service/Clerical
At least 2 years’ experience
Knowledge of AS400 (Preferred)
Strong computer skills
Wage: $17.00/hour
Boiler Service Technician - Senior
5 to 10 years of experience in troubleshooting and servicing boilers from light commercial to industrial water-tube and Cogeneration applications
Experience with Low Emission burners and related equipment is a plus but not a requirement
Hands on ability for combustion set up and analysis as well as troubleshooting skills to determine and adjust a full range of burners from .5 to 30 Million BTU/HR input
Salary: DOE
Insulation Installer
Must have OSHA 10 card
Reliable transportation is required, valid driver's license preferred
Previous insulation installment experience preferred
Wage: DOE
Dog Groomer
***Part Time***
One year experience as a Dog Groomer
Experience with different dog breeds
Able to perform lifting up to 30 pounds, bending, kneeling and standing for long periods of time
Wage: $10.00/ hour
IT Account Manager
Minimum of 1 years of supervisory experience
Knowledge of Micros, Oasis Systems and Kronos
Ability to work independently, as well as in a team environment
Strong problem solving skills and analytical abilities to research and determine appropriate actions
Able to work independently in a fast paced environment with critical deadlines
Wage: $40,000- $50,000/ year
Call Center - Customer Service
*** Long Term Temporary Assignment***
2+ years of Customer Service with Telephone or Call Center Experience
Strong computer knowledge: Windows, MS Outlook, Internet
Must be available to work any shift (nights, holidays, weekends)
Wage: $12.70/hour
Customer Service Tech (Construction)
At least three months of customer service experience at a construction company is required
Valid driver's license with good driving record is required
Must be able to lift 50lbs
Wage: $15.50-$18.00/hour
Massage Therapist
***Pahrump***
Must be fully licensed and ready to work
No work experience required
Must be able to multitask
Salary: $15.00/hour
Motor Coach Driver - CDL
Must have at least three years of experience driving a commercial vehicle (bus or trucks)
Commercial Driver's License (CDL) class B or class A with Passenger endorsement required
Minimum age requirement is 25 years old, for insurance purposes
Wage: $14.00/hour