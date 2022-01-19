Watch
Local News

Actions

Jobs alert: Community Ambulance plans one-day job fair in Henderson

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Bethany Clarke
Man sues after drunkenly jumping from ambulance
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 00:26:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community Ambulance is hosting a one-day job fair in Henderson on Thursday, offering a big bonus and hiring incentives.

The event is scheduled to happen at their headquarters near Interstate 215 and Gibson Road in Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company is looking to hire paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, special events technicians and special events ambassadors.

About that bonus — Community Ambulance is offering a $10,000 bonus for some roles, along with a three-day work week and time off for your birthday.

More information can be found on the company's website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH