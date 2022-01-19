Jobs alert: Community Ambulance plans one-day job fair in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Community Ambulance is hosting a one-day job fair in Henderson on Thursday, offering a big bonus and hiring incentives.

The event is scheduled to happen at their headquarters near Interstate 215 and Gibson Road in Henderson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company is looking to hire paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, special events technicians and special events ambassadors.

About that bonus — Community Ambulance is offering a $10,000 bonus for some roles, along with a three-day work week and time off for your birthday.

More information can be found on the company's website here.