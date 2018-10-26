Job openings for the week of Oct. 28

Here is a list of jobs available for the week of Oct. 28:
Event Security
Job order: 455507
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Must be 18 years of age due to work environment
Must have PILB guard card
Wage: $10/hr
Warehouse Associate
Job order: 455373
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Minimum of 3 months experience is required
Ideal candidate will be detail oriented, well organized and self-motivated.
Wage: $11.94
Retail Customer Service Associate
Job order: 455884
High school or equivalent diploma is required
6+ months of specialized experience is required
Must meet all FedEx Office employment qualifications
Wage: DOE
Shelver
Job order: 456064
Candidate must be a minimum of 16 years of age
Public contact experience is desirable
Part time/hourly
Wage: $8.43-$13.01/hr
Deli Clerk
Job order: 455795
High school or equivalent diploma is required
At least 3-5 months of experience in a similar role is required
Must have or be able to obtain a Food Handler’s card
Wage: DOE
Guest Room Attendant
Job order: 455090
Possess a positive and outgoing personality
Good written and verbal command of the English language
1 year of previous housekeeping experience is preferred
Wage: DOE
Warehouse Manager
Job order: 455042
Minimum of 2 years of retail stock or warehouse supervisory experience
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Wage: DOE
Sales Associate
Job order: 454794
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Minimum 0-3 months of experience in retail
Must be 18 years for insurance purposes
Wage: DOE
Seafood Processor
Job order: 454864
Must be at least 18 years of age due to State of Alaska age requirement
No experience required
Must be able to pass drug testing requirement
Wage: $14.62/hr
Character Performer - Polar Bear
Job order: 452635
One-year experience performing in front of large crowds and evoking high energy
Must be able to pass physical, criminal and drug screen
Wage: $12.00/hr
Many other positions are available on our job search website or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at: 2827 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 3405 S. Maryland Parkway and 4500 E. Sunset Road.