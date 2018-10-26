Job openings for the week of Oct. 28

Here is a list of jobs available for the week of Oct. 28:

Event Security

Job order: 455507

High school or equivalent diploma is required

Must be 18 years of age due to work environment

Must have PILB guard card

Wage: $10/hr

Warehouse Associate

Job order: 455373

High school or equivalent diploma is required

Minimum of 3 months experience is required

Ideal candidate will be detail oriented, well organized and self-motivated.

Wage: $11.94

Retail Customer Service Associate

Job order: 455884

High school or equivalent diploma is required

6+ months of specialized experience is required

Must meet all FedEx Office employment qualifications

Wage: DOE

Shelver

Job order: 456064

Candidate must be a minimum of 16 years of age

Public contact experience is desirable

Part time/hourly

Wage: $8.43-$13.01/hr

Deli Clerk

Job order: 455795

High school or equivalent diploma is required

At least 3-5 months of experience in a similar role is required

Must have or be able to obtain a Food Handler’s card

Wage: DOE

Guest Room Attendant

Job order: 455090

Possess a positive and outgoing personality

Good written and verbal command of the English language

1 year of previous housekeeping experience is preferred

Wage: DOE

Warehouse Manager

Job order: 455042

Minimum of 2 years of retail stock or warehouse supervisory experience

High school or equivalent diploma is required

Wage: DOE

Sales Associate

Job order: 454794

High school or equivalent diploma is required

Minimum 0-3 months of experience in retail

Must be 18 years for insurance purposes

Wage: DOE

Seafood Processor

Job order: 454864

Must be at least 18 years of age due to State of Alaska age requirement

No experience required

Must be able to pass drug testing requirement

Wage: $14.62/hr

Character Performer - Polar Bear

Job order: 452635

One-year experience performing in front of large crowds and evoking high energy

Must be able to pass physical, criminal and drug screen

Wage: $12.00/hr

Many other positions are available on our job search website or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at: 2827 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 3405 S. Maryland Parkway and 4500 E. Sunset Road.