Job openings for the week of Oct. 28

11:52 AM, Oct 26, 2018
Here is a list of jobs available for the week of Oct. 28:

Event Security 
Job order: 455507
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Must be 18 years of age due to work environment
Must have PILB guard card
Wage: $10/hr

Warehouse Associate 
Job order: 455373
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Minimum of 3 months experience is required
Ideal candidate will be detail oriented, well organized and self-motivated.
Wage: $11.94

Retail Customer Service Associate 
Job order: 455884
High school or equivalent diploma is required
6+ months of specialized experience is required
Must meet all FedEx Office employment qualifications
Wage: DOE

Shelver 
Job order: 456064
Candidate must be a minimum of 16 years of age
Public contact experience is desirable
Part time/hourly
Wage: $8.43-$13.01/hr

Deli Clerk 
Job order: 455795
High school or equivalent diploma is required
At least 3-5 months of experience in a similar role is required
Must have or be able to obtain a Food Handler’s card
Wage: DOE

Guest Room Attendant 
Job order: 455090
Possess a positive and outgoing personality
Good written and verbal command of the English language
1 year of previous housekeeping experience is preferred
Wage: DOE

Warehouse Manager 
Job order: 455042
Minimum of 2 years of retail stock or warehouse supervisory experience
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Wage: DOE

Sales Associate 
Job order: 454794
High school or equivalent diploma is required
Minimum 0-3 months of experience in retail
Must be 18 years for insurance purposes
Wage: DOE

Seafood Processor 
Job order: 454864
Must be at least 18 years of age due to State of Alaska age requirement 
No experience required
Must be able to pass drug testing requirement
Wage: $14.62/hr

Character Performer - Polar Bear 
Job order: 452635
One-year experience performing in front of large crowds and evoking high energy 
Must be able to pass physical, criminal and drug screen
Wage: $12.00/hr

Many other positions are available on our job search website or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at: 2827 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 3405 S. Maryland Parkway and 4500 E. Sunset Road.

