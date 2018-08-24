Job openings for the week of Aug. 26

Here is a list of jobs available for the week of Aug. 26:
Tagger
Job order: 450901
***IMMEDIATE NEED***
No experience required, employer will train motivated and reliable individuals
Valid driver’s license with clean driving record required
Must have a current DMV printout in order to apply
Wage: $10.00/hr
Dispatcher
Job order: 450903
Open availability is needed as the employer is open 24/7
Must have computer skills and the ability to pick up software quickly
No experience is required; employer will train motivated and reliable individual
Wage: $10.00/hour
Production Supervisor-Plastics
Job order: 450709
Associate Degree preferred
3+ years of manufacturing supervisory role and a solid understanding of plastics molding materials, machinery and processes
Must also display high levels of mechanical aptitude, problem solving skills, and interpersonal/communication skills
Wage: $19.00-$20.00/hour DOE
Furniture Repair Technician
Job order: 450649
Valid Nevada Driver’s License with clean DMV report
Must be willing to travel on occasion to California and Arizona for a week to a week and a half at a time
Must have experience in furniture repair, cleaning or refinishing
Wage: $14-$16/hour DOE
Purchasing Accounting Clerk
Job order: 450638
High School or GED
Must have at least one year of accounting experience
Must have above average math skills
Starting Wage: DOE
Assistant Power Washer/Window Washer
Job order: 450580
Must be 25 years of age due to insurance purposes
Company vehicle and supplies will be provided
Must have a smart phone for picture taking of finished properties
Wage: $9.50+ per hour depending on experience
Cake Froster
Job order: 450587
**Part Time**
Have or be able to obtain Food Handler Health Card
Has a strong sense of pride in one's work
Possesses strong physical stamina
Salary: $9.50/hour
Program Assistant
Job order: 450925
***Part Time***
Preferred fluency in one of the following languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean, or Vietnamese
Ability to work at ease with diverse communities such as ethnic minorities, LGBTQ, etc.
Minimum of High School Diploma, College degree preferred, but not required
Salary: $10.00-$12.00/hour DOE
Pallet Maker- Bilingual Spanish/English
Job order: 447702
No experience necessary. Employer will train.
Minimum age 18 years old to operate machinery and for insurance purposes
Ability to work outdoors, loud and dusty environment
Wage: $9.00/hour
IT Helpdesk II
Job order: 450927
At least 2+ years’ experience in helpdesk
Previous experience in one or more of the following areas is desired: IT helpdesk, gaming company technical support, or casino technical support
Basic understanding of VOIP phones, cellular/smart phones, wireless Internet cards and all other telecommunications devices and equipment
Salary: $19.00/hour
Many other positions are available on our job search website or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at: 2827 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 3405 S. Maryland Parkway and 4500 E. Sunset Road.