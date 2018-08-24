Job openings for the week of Aug. 26

Here is a list of jobs available for the week of Aug. 26:

Tagger

Job order: 450901

***IMMEDIATE NEED***

No experience required, employer will train motivated and reliable individuals

Valid driver’s license with clean driving record required

Must have a current DMV printout in order to apply

Wage: $10.00/hr

Dispatcher

Job order: 450903

Open availability is needed as the employer is open 24/7

Must have computer skills and the ability to pick up software quickly

No experience is required; employer will train motivated and reliable individual

Wage: $10.00/hour

Production Supervisor-Plastics

Job order: 450709

Associate Degree preferred

3+ years of manufacturing supervisory role and a solid understanding of plastics molding materials, machinery and processes

Must also display high levels of mechanical aptitude, problem solving skills, and interpersonal/communication skills

Wage: $19.00-$20.00/hour DOE

Furniture Repair Technician

Job order: 450649

Valid Nevada Driver’s License with clean DMV report

Must be willing to travel on occasion to California and Arizona for a week to a week and a half at a time

Must have experience in furniture repair, cleaning or refinishing

Wage: $14-$16/hour DOE

Purchasing Accounting Clerk

Job order: 450638

High School or GED

Must have at least one year of accounting experience

Must have above average math skills

Starting Wage: DOE

Assistant Power Washer/Window Washer

Job order: 450580

Must be 25 years of age due to insurance purposes

Company vehicle and supplies will be provided

Must have a smart phone for picture taking of finished properties

Wage: $9.50+ per hour depending on experience

Cake Froster

Job order: 450587

**Part Time**

Have or be able to obtain Food Handler Health Card

Has a strong sense of pride in one's work

Possesses strong physical stamina

Salary: $9.50/hour

Program Assistant

Job order: 450925

***Part Time***

Preferred fluency in one of the following languages: Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean, or Vietnamese

Ability to work at ease with diverse communities such as ethnic minorities, LGBTQ, etc.

Minimum of High School Diploma, College degree preferred, but not required

Salary: $10.00-$12.00/hour DOE

Pallet Maker- Bilingual Spanish/English

Job order: 447702

No experience necessary. Employer will train.

Minimum age 18 years old to operate machinery and for insurance purposes

Ability to work outdoors, loud and dusty environment

Wage: $9.00/hour

IT Helpdesk II

Job order: 450927

At least 2+ years’ experience in helpdesk

Previous experience in one or more of the following areas is desired: IT helpdesk, gaming company technical support, or casino technical support

Basic understanding of VOIP phones, cellular/smart phones, wireless Internet cards and all other telecommunications devices and equipment

Salary: $19.00/hour

Many other positions are available on our job search website or by visiting one of the Nevada JobConnect offices located at: 2827 N. Las Vegas Blvd., 3405 S. Maryland Parkway and 4500 E. Sunset Road.