LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hiring bus drivers.

A job fair for prospective drivers will kick off on Saturday, June 24.

Positions start at $22.74 and CCSD transportation officials will be on site to answer questions.

There are two additional job fairs for the CCSD bus driver positions on July 1 and July 8.

All three job fairs will be from 8 a.m. until noon at the Arville Bus Yard.

The Arville Bus Yard is located at 4499 Arville Street in Las Vegas.