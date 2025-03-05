Job fair coming to The Palms Casino this Thursday offering hundreds of jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A free job fair is coming to Las Vegas for individuals seeking new employment opportunities.

When: Thursday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Palms Casino Resort, 4321 West Flamingo Road

Event organizers said hundreds of jobs are on offer. Attendees should bring resumes and dress ready for possible interviews.

Some of the featured employers in attendance will be The Palms Casino Resort, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, The Grandview at Las Vegas, Express Employment Professionals, Harry Reid International Airport, Western Funding, SUNBIT, Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and much more.

To register for the job fair, visit Jobertising.com. You can also register at their Eventbrite page.

