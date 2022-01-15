Jewish Nevada says 'thoughts, prayers' with family of hostage situation at Texas synagogue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jewish Nevada says its "thoughts and prayers" are with the family and friends of a congregation in Texas, where authorities say a man has taken hostages at a synagogue.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at Congregation Beth Israel.

Services at the synagogue were being livestreamed on Facebook for a time. Officials said at least four hostages were believed to be inside. There have been no reported injuries.

"We are aware of the ongoing hostage situation involving Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas," said Jewish Nevada in a statement posted on Facebook.

The organization went on to say it is not aware of any credible threats in Nevada, but law enforcement in the state was adding additional patrols to area synagogues.

An official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker has demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda. The neuroscientist is in federal prison in Texas after being convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. For the latest on this national story, click here.

