Jennifer Lopez tribute artist credits social media for helping her reach more people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Social media platforms are giving everyday people a chance at super-stardom. The influencer road can lead to major brand deals with companies or acting and modeling gigs. But before you switch careers, you have to know your brand.

"For us influencers it's a business," Connie Pena said. "It's not just your career. It's you know, it's your actual business."

Connie Pena is a Las Vegas resident and Jennifer Lopez tribute artist. Her resemblance to the star launched her career in a new direction.

"I got on TikTok, and within five months, I had over 1 million followers," Connie said.

Brands are now reaching out to Connie to promote their products.

"I've had so many brands contact me. I've had from shoes, clothing, accessories, hair, makeup, and you name it," Connie said.

The power of social media can be felt almost everywhere. There are classes teaching people how to become an influencer, to college courses now focused on digital marketing in a social media-driven world. Companies and people are trying to boost their following and get noticed.

Connie is now working on her own beauty line and music.

If you're looking to get discovered Connie says to make sure you consistent.

"I recommend people to go live to post as much as you can don't let your social media sit around," Connie said. "And be very positive too."

