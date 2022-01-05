Watch
Jason Derulo trespassed from Las Vegas Strip night club after fight with men who called him 'Usher'

Jamie McCarthy
<p>Recording artist Jason Derulo attends the Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2016 at Pier 36 on November 11, 2016 in New York City.</p>
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 20:07:49-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jason Derulo was trespassed from a night club on the Las Vegas Strip after an altercation early Tuesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Derulo "committed battery against two individuals" outside a club in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 2:22 a.m. The victims did not want to press charges against the artist, police said.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Derulo in a fight with the two men, allegedly because one of them called him "Usher."

In the video, Derulo can be seen charging at a man who yelled 'Hey Usher, f*** you, b****!" Derulo's security quickly intervenes and appears to break up the fight before Derulo again charges at one of the men, throwing several punches and knocking the man to the ground before he was apparently pulled off by security.

Derulo was trespassed from the club, which was not named by police. He was not cited or arrested since the two men declined to press charges.

