"It's a killing weapon, and we don't need them." Sisolak blasts assault weapon ownership at rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a school, have captured the attention of the nation.

In Las Vegas at Lorenzi Park, the group Moms Demand Action used Gun Violence Awareness Day to rally for change from political leaders at every level.

"Uvalde completely shattered me," Moms Demand Action chapter lead Jamie Bunnett said. "It's unacceptable. It's a patriotic duty to make this world better, make this country better."

Bunnett called for stricter background checks, a closure of legal loopholes at gun shows, and national red flag laws that allow officials to seize someone's guns if they've been deemed a danger to themselves or others.

"I speak on those three points as a gun owner myself."

At the rally, Governor Steve Sisolak, (D) Nevada, said he's prepared to go further than those requests in the coming legislative session.

"We can't end the gun violence problem by having more guns," Sisolak said.

When asked if gun bans were on the table, he said "Everything is on the table as far as I'm concerned."

Sisolak said Nevada lawmakers have passed several gun safety laws under his stewardship, including a red flag law, but he wanted to go further saying there is no reason people should own assault weapons.

"There's no reason to own an AR-15." he said. "I don't want to hear it from a congressman that they need it to fight feral pigs or racoons or what they're coming up with as excuses. That's ridiculous."

Sisolak claimed assault style weapons weren't designed for self defense calling them "weapons of war" not protected under the second amendment.

"The nonsense that it's a right, well then why isn't it a right to have a rocket launcher, or to drive a tank instead of a car," he said.

As midterm elections approach in November, Moms Against Action members said they would be watching candidates closely and then voting.

"We're here to say, if you're a candidate who's not a gun sense candidate, and you're currently in office, we're coming for your seat," said communications lead Elizabeth Becker.

Republican former Senator and gubernatorial candidate Dean Heller's campaign responded to Sisolak's comments in a brief statement refuting the effectiveness of gun laws.

"While heartbroken and sickened over the events in Texas, Senator Heller does not believe that negotiating away our Second Amendment rights will make anyone safer," the campaign wrote. "He is, and remains, opposed to any form of gun control."

Republican challenger Sheriff Joe Lombardo didn't return a request for comment.