'It's a free-for-all': Abode Red Rock tenant says complex ignoring security concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trouble at an apartment complex is causing a stir with some of its tenants. The tenants we spoke with say Abode Red Rock has been the target of thievery, and that the management is not doing much to prevent it.

It has caused some tenants to take matters into their own hands.

“It’s a free-for-all,” said James, a tenant at Adobe Red Rock. “And so, I carry a gun, my friends are carrying—they just have to start carrying a gun because, in the end, you’re on your own.”

“It’s non-stop,” said Mark Smolen, another tenant at the complex. “So, every night there’s some sort of crime happening over there.”

Multiple police reports have the eyes out for vandals and thieves and the men assign blame to a non-functional garage gate and unsecured access to the Abode Red Rock apartments.

“I see more non-residents here than actual residents here,” said James.

And several videos and images show people eyeballing packages sent to his doorstep, with some covering their faces before stealing his packages entirely.

Another video shows some of the handiwork of vandals stealing car parts from right under a vehicle.

“Broke the ignition and tried to steal the truck one night, then they tried to steal the stereo the second night,” said Smolen. “They came back another night—the third night in a row—and they’re getting so aggressive now, that I’m having to chase them off or stay armed at night to protect my own goods. It’s insane.”

Both tenants pay close to $2,000 a month for rent. And, when asked about the complaints, the Abode Red Rock said:

“We will work with the Las Vegas Police Department to the best of our abilities and provide any assistance within our means to provide a great home for our residents.”

“It’s costing us a lot of money and we’re tired of it, quite frankly,” said Smolen. “We pay a lot of money for this place and we want it to be well taken care of and maintained.”

“Residents seem to be doing more than maybe the office to make the place better because it is our home,” said James. “We want to come home after a long day. We want to feel safe.”

Crime mapping does not show any of the recent incidents, but Las Vegas Metro says the reports may take more time to generate. Meanwhile, the tenants say they want peace of mind. And a guard or two would provide it, but management is not hearing it.

“Why do we not have one at the gate that’s wide open, inviting all of Las Vegas to come and take what they like? And she told me to zip it,” said Smolen. “That’s the response. I mean, what do you say back to that?”