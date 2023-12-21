'It changed everything' Walker Furniture gifts entire home of furnishings to North Las Vegas family

LAS VEGAS — The Leavitt family is calling this a Christmas miracle, their entire home has just been furnished by Walker Furniture.

"God works in mysterious ways," said Brock Leavitt.

Brock, Isabella, and their young children are counting their blessings this holiday. The family of four recently moved into their North Las Vegas home.

But weren't sure if they'd even be celebrating Christmas or have mom Isabella home for the holidays.

"We have two young kids so trying to make ends meet...I'm a disabled veteran on a fixed income," Brock explains.

"Bella's family, they own a cleaning business back in El Paso and when they fell on hard times they asked her to go back and she did and I've been staying by myself with the kids."

A family friend wrote in nominating the family as they faced hardship.

"We don't even have our tree up this was kind of the Christmas present I imagined for the kids, the new home but now with the tree and the furniture everything coming in it changed everything around," Brock said.

"There's a lot of need in the city and thankfully we get help from helping hands and they help us go through all the letters for us and help us get the most deserving families," said Jay Lee, president of Walker Family Furniture.

And the gifts kept coming...as the family received a tree from Starr Nursery and a $500 gift card, along with food and presents from the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Organizers say the Leavitt family is just one of 35 families to receive these treats this holiday season.

"I really have God to thank for allowing to have walker family furniture in our lives like this," Brock told us.