Watch Now
Local News

Actions

IR15 southbound at mile marker 8 shut down

Nevada State Police
KTNV
FILE photo shows a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol cruiser in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada State Police
Posted at 9:39 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 00:46:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash at IR15 going south has resulted in a shutdown while Nevada State Police investigate.

NSP says the rollover crash happened at mile marker eight.

Details are limited at this time but will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH