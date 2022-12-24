IR15 southbound at mile marker 8 shut down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash at IR15 going south has resulted in a shutdown while Nevada State Police investigate.

NSP says the rollover crash happened at mile marker eight.

#Fatal IR15 SB at mm 8 is currently shut down while Troopers investigate a single vehicle roll over. #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 24, 2022

Details are limited at this time but will be added to this article as they become available.