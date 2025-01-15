Investigators find a body in a North Las Vegas car fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a body was found in a car fire on Tuesday, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a van fire on the 1000 block of East Colton Avenue, near Losee Road and West Cheyenne Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a van fully engulfed by fire on Colton Avenue. When firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a dead body in the car.

This incident is under investigation by the North Las Vegas Fire and Police departments.

No additional information will be released at this time.

This is a developing story; Channel 13 will keep you updated with the latest.