International passenger travel up 23% at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — International travel figures at Harry Reid International Airport were up 23% in March, according to a report released Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas airport tallied nearly 314,600 international passengers in March, a big jump from March 2023.

Overall, the airport handled over five million arriving and departing passengers last month, an increase of 2% from March 2023.

Last year, Harry Reid International counted a record 57.6 million passengers. Through the first three months of 2024, the facility is on pace to break that record, welcoming over 13.7 million travelers so far this year.

