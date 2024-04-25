Watch Now
International passenger travel up 23% at Las Vegas airport

Harry Reid International Airport records big jump in international passenger air travel to Las Vegas in March.
Las Vegas airport
Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 13:47:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — International travel figures at Harry Reid International Airport were up 23% in March, according to a report released Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas airport tallied nearly 314,600 international passengers in March, a big jump from March 2023.

Overall, the airport handled over five million arriving and departing passengers last month, an increase of 2% from March 2023.

Last year, Harry Reid International counted a record 57.6 million passengers. Through the first three months of 2024, the facility is on pace to break that record, welcoming over 13.7 million travelers so far this year.

WATCH airport officials offer tips on how to handle busy travel seasons.

Harry Reid Airport gives tips and tricks on how to handle busy holiday travel

