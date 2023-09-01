International Overdose Awareness Day: Valley officials educating residents on prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It's the world's largest campaign to end overdose.

In a special event, the Southern Nevada Harm Reduction Alliance is honoring local families and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. It's the 7th annual event, and it was held at Chuck Minker Sports Complex on N. Mojave Road.

Narcan training was also said to be offered, and the Southern Nevada Health District gave out overdose prevention kits. Narcan, or naloxone, is used for emergency treatment for suspected or known opioid overdose.

"It's extremely important to carry," said Ronald Schnese, community outreach specialist. "It's as important as AED devices or CPR first aid training. You never know when you might need it."

Last year, 549 people died from overdose in Clark County, and there is a stigma around these victims. This day and the event are meant to erase that stigma.

According to a media release, opioids, both prescription and illicit, accounted for 60.1 percent of drug overdose deaths in 2022.

"Opioid-related deaths increased 40.4 percent in 2022 to 330 deaths, compared to 235 deaths in 2019," officials said. "In 2022, the opioid death rate was the highest in the 89101 ZIP code at 55.4 deaths per 100,000 residents."

Officials say fentanyl continues to be a significant public health concern in Clark County, driving the increase in opioid-related deaths.

SNHRA said they provide education and resources about reducing substance misuse and unintentional overdose deaths and reducing the risks of acquiring or transmitting bloodborne infections.

SNHD and Impact Exchange also unveiled a new public health vending machine at the Fremont Public Health Center. Each vending machine is said to provide harm reduction needs such as sterile syringe kits, hygiene kits, wound care kits, hormone injection kits, safer sex kits, pregnancy tests and nasal naloxone.