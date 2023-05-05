Watch Now
International Firefighter's Day: Water rescue practice, job applications open

Posted at 9:13 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 00:13:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue practiced water rescue training, safety and CPR at Cowabunga Canyon.

The practice was on Thursday, also recognized as International Firefighter's Day.

According to a press release, these practices will be happening throughout this month and June.

"The entire department is going through the classes in preparation of monsoon season and the busy holiday season," said officials in a press release.

Also happening in southern Nevada, the Henderson Fire Department is accepting applications for firefighters and firefighter-paramedic.

Applications for both positions are open until May 10.

More information on the applications can be found here.

