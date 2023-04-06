International express shipping service relocates in Las Vegas with $11 million investment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An international express shipping service, DHL Express, is investing $11 million to relocate more into the commercial core of Las Vegas.

DHL Express U.S. Communication officials says the relocation will help meet the growing demand for international shipping in the region.

The new facility will be located at 5280 W. Badura Avenue. The facility will have nearly 47,000 sq. feet of warehouse and office space. The facility is 27% larger than their previous at W. Sunset Road.

According to officials with the shipping service, the new location will improve delivery times by at least 30 minutes in the local market.

"As the Las Vegas market grows, DHL is committed to growing with it and providing our customers the highest, most efficient level of service," said Aaron Jones, vice president and general manager for the mountain and southwest area for DHL Express U.S. "Las Vegas has been an extremely active market for DHL, and our investment in this new larger, strategically located, and advanced facility will allow us to handle the increased volume with ease."

The facility is staffed with over 100 employees who are couriers and includes positions to load and unload shipments.

Officials with DHL say the facility aims to operate locally with 100% electric vehicles within the next year.