Insurance, email scam circulating in Nevada, officials warning those licensed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Division of Insurance is warning Nevada residents of an email phishing scam targeting licensed insurance producers and agents.

"The division has received several phone calls from licensed individuals reporting that they have received a fraudulent email claiming their license may be revoked if they do not pay an amendment fee via a payment link embedded in the email," officials with the division said.

According to a picture of the scam provided by officials, the email is being sent from "INSURANCE LICENSING: donotreply@nevadalicense.us with the subject line "Nevada Division of Insurance Amendment AMENDMENT FEE."

Officials provided an example of the scam:

"All official Division of Insurance Licensing emails are sent from nevada.licensing@doi.nv.gov or renewal.desk@doi.nv.gov," officials said. "Emails received from any other addresses claiming to be the Division of Insurance should be considered fraudulent and should be deleted."