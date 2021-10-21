Inside the MJBizCon: Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo is back in Las Vegas after postponing the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the event is back bigger than ever.

MJBizCon is also celebrating 10 years of hosting the mega cannabis event.

CEO and Founder of MJBizCon Chris Walsh said the expo continues to come back to Vegas because "it's the convention capital of the world and the vibe fits with the cannabis industry."

Walsh says the show will be held in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future because the cannabis industry keeps growing in the Silver State.

From July 2020 to June 2021, the cannabis industry generated over a billion dollars in taxable sales in Nevada and over $700 million was generated in Clark County.

Walsh predicts 2022 will be an even bigger year for Southern Nevada.

"I am really excited about the future of cannabis here in Las Vegas," Walsh said.