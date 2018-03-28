Inmate serving theft sentence dies in prison near Las Vegas

An inmate died at a prison north of Las Vegas earlier this week.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reports around 11:52 p.m. Monday, 45-year-old John Thong-Tran was discovered unresponsive in his cell at High Desert State Prison.

Staff immediately began lifesaving measures and an ambulance was called. Paramedics arrived at the institution and inmate Thong-Tran was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday.

Thong-Tran was committed from Clark County on Dec. 15, 2016, and was serving a sentence of about 6 to 15 years for theft and obtaining/using personal identifying information of another person.

After an exhaustive search, the Department of Correction was unable to locate any next of kin. Anyone with contact information for family of Thong-Tran is asked to call 775-887-3309.