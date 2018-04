LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 71-year-old inmate George R. Papania died at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas around 2:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Papania was committed from Nye County on June 13, 2016. He was serving two consecutive sentences of 12-30 months for manslaughter and miskeeping a dangerous animal.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. Next of kin have been notified.