Inmate dies at Clark County Detention Center after complaining of muscle pain

Joe Bartels
This is the Clark County Detention Center located in downtown Las Vegas as seen in April 2020
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting an in-custody death at Clark County Detention Center.

LVMPD says correction officers were in the process of moving an inmate to the transport area around 5:19 a.m. July 6 when he complained of musical pain.

A few minutes later, other inmates told a corrections officer that the inmate was not breaking.

Medical staff began performing life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. The inmate was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

LVMPD says the inmate did not have any altercations with officers or inmates before becoming ill. The inmate was booked into CCDC on July 4 for possession of a controlled substance of less than 4 grams.

The Clark County coroner will identify the inmate.

