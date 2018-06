An inmate convicted in Clark County for murder and robbery has died in Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported around 5:15 a.m. Friday, 78-year-old Thomas W. Crump, died at the Regional Medical Facility inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Crump was committed from Clark County on May 22, 1984, and was sentenced to death, twice, for murder in the 1st degree, use of deadly weapon enhancement, and robbery.