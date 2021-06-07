Watch
Inmate at Clark County Detention Center dies, jailed in 2018 on a murder charge

Joe Bartels
This is the Clark County Detention Center located in downtown Las Vegas as seen in April 2020
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 17:16:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An inmate at Clark County Detention Center has died.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the 44-year-old inmate was transferred to University Medical Center on April 6 and admitted.

He remained hospitalized until his passing.

LVMPD says that he was in CCDC since Sept. 28, 2018, for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

They did not identify the inmate or say why he died.

The inmate did not have any police interaction immediately prior to his death. His death is considered an in-custody death.

