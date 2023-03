LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rollover crash in Spring Valley at the intersection of South Rainbow Blvd and Desert Inn is backing up traffic Thursday morning as crews work to clear the scene.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, there is at least one person injured in this crash. Crews started responding to the call just after 11 a.m. on March 30.

