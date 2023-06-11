Injured dog 'removed' from home fire in east valley, Clark County Fire Department said

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said crews removed an injured dog from a fire overnight Sunday.

At 12:34 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said a front porch fire started at a single family home in the 2000 block of Abarth Street. This is near the intersection of E. Sahara Avenue and S. Sloan Lane in the east valley.

In four minutes, the fire spread to the roof and into the attic.

"An offensive attack was initiated and crews quickly began knocking down the fire," said the assistant chief, Brian O'Neal.

A search conducted at the residence ended with an injured dog removed from the home. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters according to the CCFD.

By 12:50 a.m., the fire was knocked down and crews began to overhaul smoldering areas. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

5 engines, 1 truck, 2 rescues, and 2 Battalion Chiefs responded for a total of 30 personnel. NV Energy, Animal Control, and Red Cross also responded to assist the homeowners.