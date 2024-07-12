Indoor pop-up market aims to raise money ahead of school year start for Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anyone looking for a free family day while supporting a good cause can visit Bottega Exchange this Saturday, July 13.

The space will transform into an indoor pop-up market for local small businesses, offering fun family activities and food.

One-fourth of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Hope for the City’s Kick Start program to provide essential school items such as backpacks, school supplies, and food for children.

Event host Jasmine Chin, owner of Eccentric Girl Cosmetics, and Jennifer Nardinger with Hope for the City said the event is crucial for providing meals to children during the summer months.

“I hope we raise enough funds to provide more backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and other essentials. Also, I hope we raise awareness about the meal gap, especially for children during the summer and throughout the year,” Chin said.

“Right now, over 100,000 families go without food during the summer. Our focus is to help at least 10,000 families and make a dent in this hunger deficit,” Nardinger said.

The Eccentric Girl pop-up market will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bottega Exchange, located at 6675 S Tenaya Way #200, Las Vegas, NV 89113.