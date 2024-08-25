Independence planned community in eastern valley unveils new six-acre park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Touchstone Living's Independence community has recently opened Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities, and large grassy areas.

Located off Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard in East Las Vegas, Independence is the state's largest planned community focused on making homeownership affordable.

Roughly the size of four football fields, Independence Park includes an 86,000+ gallon pool surrounded by dozens of lounge chairs and shade structures, restrooms, and shower facilities. Soon, an additional pool will be added to the park.

Independence Park also offers homeowners a one-half-mile walking trail around the park's exterior, numerous picnic tables, covered picnic pavilions, and a BBQ picnic area. A special birthday pavilion is available for larger gatherings. Additionally, there are two covered areas with playground equipment for children and four dog parks for those with four-legged family members.

"It was important to us that Independence not only make homeownership possible but also provide homeowners with the kinds of amenities they can be proud of," said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. "Best of all, as Independence grows, we'll add another park on the other side of the community."

During a special ribbon-cutting event, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a strong supporter of affordable housing, dedicated Independence Park.

"Independence has been such a crucial development for East Las Vegas, which I'm thankful is in my district," Segerblom said. "One of the main issues affecting our community is the availability of affordable housing. Independence is helping to fill that need. To have a beautiful place like Independence Park is just one more reason for homeowners to feel good about living here."

Courtesy Touchstone Living

Touchstone Living's East Las Vegas Community Heroes Campaign winners and nominees were also recognized at the park dedication. Thirteen residents were nominated by their peers for their work to uplift and celebrate the people of East Las Vegas. A public vote picked the top three winners. Vanessa Barreat & Raúl Martínez were each named first-place winners. Alex Bernal came in second, and Beatriz Rubio was third.

First-, second- and third-place winners received a cash award donated in their honor to their favorite nonprofit organization. Additionally, top vote-getters Barreat & Martínez will have one of the Independence Park pavilions named in their honor.

