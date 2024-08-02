LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's been a 60% increase in the number of home fires in our valley compared to last July, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Increase of home fires puts strain on Red Cross volunteers

Red Cross officials said volunteers responded to more than 47 home fires in July which is the most they responded to in more than 10 years.

On Thursday, we went back to the location of one of the fires near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway at the Riverbend Village Apartments.

The fire on Sunday left two people dead.

Boarded-up windows, debris, and a charred rooftop is all that remain at a section of the impacted building.

Channel 13 spoke to Kayden Halbert, who lives at the apartment complex and saw the fire that day.

"I just see a big flame and people being carried out," said Halbert.

Halbert said he was shocked to learn two of his neighbors died.

"I felt bad," said Halbert. "That's something that should just never happen."

On Wednesday night, there was another deadly fire at Tides on Duneville. It's another apartment complex near Jones and Tropicana. One person died in that one.

Clark County Fire said the cause of both fires is still under investigation.

Channel 13 wanted to find out more about the increase in home fires this July in the Las Vegas valley. We spoke with disaster program supervisor Lowell Smith.

"It's the highest level we've seen in 10 years," said Smith.

Smith said volunteers have also helped more than 240 people this July.

"It's a tremendous strain on resources because we rely on a dedicated core of volunteers," said Smith. "They dedicate a lot of their hours and personal life to help people in the community."

Smith said with recent deadly fires, the importance of the Red Cross home fire campaign is magnified.

Whether you're an apartment tenant or a homeowner, it's important to ensure you have working and up-to-date smoke detector systems.

You can contact the Red Cross for a free smoke detector installation.