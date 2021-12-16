Inclement weather pushes back operating times of government offices in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reported dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County areas due to flash-freezing Thursday morning.

Therefore, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered a two-hour delay for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in these areas to open at 10 a.m.

The governor's office says it will continue to monitor weather and road conditons along with NDOT and DPS.