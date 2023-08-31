In-N-Out Burger announces opening of newest location near Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest In-N-Out Burger location in Southern Nevada is scheduled to open on Thursday.

According to a news release, the restaurant will be located at 3397 W. Russell Road, across the street from Allegiant Stadium. This location is also about a mile down the road from another location on Tropicana and Dean Martin Drive, which is still in operation.

The restaurant will also feature a double drive-thru lane and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 88 guests. Additionally, this location will employ approximately 80 employees with a starting wage of $17 per hour.

All In-N-Out Burger locations in Southern Nevada are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.